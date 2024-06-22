‘The GNU will not collapse’: Academic believes grand coalition of parties can't afford to fail

As South Africa eagerly awaits the announcement of Cabinet in the seventh administration, questions are also being raised as cracks appear to be widening in the the government of national unity (GNU) led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the May 29 general elections, the African National Congress received its worst election result since apartheid ended 30 years ago in South Africa. The ANC garnered 40% of the vote, losing its absolute majority in Parliament.

IOL reported on Wednesday that Ramaphosa had officially begun his second term after his party formulated a government of national unity incorporating its decades-old rival, the Democratic Alliance and other parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). However, an ongoing public spate involving the ANC, DA and the PA has triggered concern over the strength of the government of unity, and its longevity. Leader of the Democratic Alliance’s federal council, Helen Zille. File Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Saturday morning, Unisa’s political sciences Professor Dirk Kotze said the government of national unity, despite the problems being experienced, will continue to stand.

“No, it will not collapse. I am quite sure about that. The stakes are simply too high. It is a decision which has been made public to the world, to South Africa. Therefore, there will be so much pressure on the main dealers within this formation, the government of national unity. “They do not have a choice. They must make it work - there is no other other option. The other option will most possibly be that we have to go back for another election. If this (the GNU) doesn’t work, Parliament and the executive will become unworkable,” he said. On Thursday, IOL reported that the Inkatha Freedom Party's Velenkonisi Hlabisa believes the public spat between ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, and chairperson of the DA’s federal council, Helen Zille, is merely a case of teething problems.