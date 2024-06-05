The IEC is expected to hand over the list of MPs to the Chief Justice on Thursday

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will officially receive a comprehensive name list of the members serving in the national and provincial legislatures on Thursday, June 6.

This emerges only a few days after the official results of the general elections were declared by the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Sunday.

According to the statement of the Office of Chief Justice, it is a established practice in South Africa that following the announcement of the results of the national and provincial elections, the IEC hands over the list of members to the Chief Justice who then hands them over to the secretary to Parliament.

This is in preparation for the first sitting of the National Assembly.