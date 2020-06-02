The impact of alcohol abuse reaches far beyond economic costs, says EFF

Johannesburg - The EFF has remained steadfast in its opposition to the resumption of the sale of alcohol with the red berets saying that they will hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for the death of people due to trauma units possibly being filled with cases related to alcohol consumption. In a statement the party’s spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said that they would hold Ramaphosa to account for the general disorder that would result in the spread of the virus. The party called on Ramaphosa and his administration to heed to scientific and empirical evidence and “not be forced by the white monopoly capitalists” to consider the economy over the lives of South Africans. Pambo said that the resumption of the sale of alcohol in the midst of a global pandemic, the rising coronavirus infection rate and the increasing death toll was profit-driven and did not consider the sanctity of human life. “The impact of alcohol abuse reaches far beyond economic costs, instead the negative economic consequences of alcohol consumption affect the material welfare of society as a whole.

“To sell alcohol which is a proven factor in social disobedience and social disorder will put a strain on law enforcement agencies, healthcare infrastructure and negatively impact the health of consumers as alcohol diminishes the strength of one’s immune system,” said Pambo.

He said that they would hold Ramaphosa personally responsible for the inevitable burden that would be placed on the healthcare system and law enforcement agencies.

“We will hold Ramaphosa accountable for the death of people due to trauma units being filled with cases of alcohol inspired conflicts.

“We will oppose the decisions of a government that has abandoned its responsibility to protect the nation because we cannot be accomplices in the deliberate genocide orcherstrated by the capitalists,” said Pambo.

On Monday South Africans all over the country celebrated the resumption of the sale of alcohol and formed long queues outside retailers, with some braving the cold winter morning from as early as 06.00 am to be amongst the first in line to access their favourite beverages after a long nine ban on alcohol sale.

However, consumers have also been warned that the stockpiling of alcohol would not be allowed during the sale of alcoholic beverages which has been permitted from Mondays to Thursday between 09:00 am to 17:00 pm.

Political Bureau

