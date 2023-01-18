The Indaba Show: Robert Hersov on being a citizen who speaks out about SA politics

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a> South African entrepreneur, senior executive and private investor Robert Hersov, says he is a citizen who isn’t afraid to share his honest opinion about the country’s political landscape, including his thoughts on the President and cabinet and who are in leadership. Hersov is the guest on this week's Indaba Show with host Steven Taylor where they discuss politics, airports, and his BizNews Conference speech that went viral earlier this year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Originally from Johannesburg, Hersov moved to Cape Town and matriculated at Michaelhouse. He studied business science at the University of Cape Town (UCT). In 1985, he left South Africa to travel and work. His global adventures soon led him to Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm in New York. He now serves as chairman and CEO (and founder) of Invest Africa, chairman and partner (and founder) of African Capital Investments, chairman of the VistaJet advisory board, and chairman (and founder) of Adoreum Partners.

Speaking to Taylor, about his BizNews speech he said after it went viral it threw his life into a “complete maelstrom” and it compromised two business deals he was working on. In the speech he discusses his ideas on governance and calls out President Cyril Ramaphosa and his “cabinet of clowns”. “We have a cabinet of 30 ministers, none of whom know what they're doing, none of whom should be in those positions, and none of whom are competent. Why do we put up with the ANCs cabinet when we've got so many good people in this country?”

Story continues below Advertisement

Hersov said he was contacted by some ministers and had lunch with them over his political grievances. “We need everybody to register, we need everybody to vote. Vote for Change,” he said. * This article was published first by Magic 828. See original article here.