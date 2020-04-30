The life of Denis Goldberg - a disciplined freedom fighter and extraordinary patriot

Denis Goldberg will be remembered for his disciplined and selfless character, says ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile.



Goldberg died at his Hout Bay home on Wednesday at the age of 87. Mashatile said he should be remembered for his legacy in fighting apartheid and his qualities of selflessness and discipline which should be inherited by the younger generation.

"A family friend, freedom fighter and an extraordinary patriot has passed on, leaving the country and the ANC so much poorer, so much more a shell of what it once was - when it shook heaven and earth to ensure our basic right of freedom," Housing, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe said



Goldberg was born in Cape Town in 1933 to two British activists who became active in the SACP soon after settling in Cape Town. His mother was once arrested along with him during a state of emergency.



At the age of 16, he went on to study engineering at the University of Cape Town. He was an active member of the Congress of Democrats, an organisation that had links to the ANC. He was also an active member of Umkhonto we Sizwe – the ANC’s military arm.



Goldberg was tried on treason charges in the Pretoria Supreme Court along with Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu and others in the Rivonia Trial. The marathon trial ran from June 1963 to October 1964. Goldberg was accused of ‘campaigning to overthrow the Government by violent revolution and for assisting an armed invasion of the country by foreign troops’ under the Sabotage and Suppression of Communism Acts.



