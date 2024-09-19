‘The nation is forever indebted’: Cosatu pays tribute to Pravin Gordhan

In a heartfelt tribute to Pravin Gordhan, COSATU President Zingiswa Losi honoured the late stalwart of the liberation struggle on Thursday at the Durban ICC, recognising his lifetime of service to South Africa. According to Losi, Gordhan’s contributions, spanning decades, were marked by his unwavering commitment to uplifting the nation, a journey that began during his early days as a student activist.

"We pay tribute to a proud son of the nation, a stalwart of the liberation struggle. While we mourn with the Gordhan family, we celebrate a life in service of the people," Losi said. From his youth, Gordhan made clear choices that shaped his path. "Life is a journey of choices," Losi said. "Gordan, from his days as a student activist, was clear that his life would be dedicated not only to his community in Durban but to the entire nation.

“Every waking moment was at the disposal of the liberation movement. Our people will continue to be the beneficiaries of his relentless commitments." Losi further reflected on Gordhan’s ability to resist personal comfort in favour of the liberation struggle, particularly during times of immense pressure and adversity. "Gordhan could have led a comfortable life, he chose liberation. When confronted by detention and torture that today’s peacetime heroes cannot imagine, he did not waver."

Gordhan’s role as an organiser and visionary was also highlighted by Losi. Losi said his contributions to the African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP), and the real Umkhonto we Sizwe were pivotal, as was his role in crafting the progressive Constitution of South Africa, which serves as the foundation for social justice and the upliftment of the working class. "He helped craft the progressive Constitution that compels the state to uplift the poor in pursuit of a non-racial, non-sexist democratic South Africa," Losi said.

Gordhan’s most visible legacy lies in his work at the South African Revenue Service (SARS), she said. "PG’s most enduring legacy is the world-class SARS he helped build. It is this SARS that has been the cornerstone of the entire transformation agenda that sees 60% of the state budget invested in working-class communities," Losi said. The results of his efforts are evident in the millions benefiting from social relief, free education, housing, and essential services.

Furthermore, Losi noted that Gordhan also played a crucial role during the global economic crisis in 2008, leading a stimulus package that stabilised the economy and saved millions of jobs. ‘’As South Africa faced corruption and state capture in the following decade, Gordhan remained steadfast in his defence of the Constitution and the public good. "When some entrusted to lead chose to betray the nation, comrade PG stood up and defied the forces of state capture," Losi said.

Losi also noted that in recent years, Gordhan answered the call to rescue South Africa’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from collapse. His leadership in guiding Eskom, SAA, and Transnet away from disaster was vital in bringing the country out of a crippling period of loadshedding and returning SAA to the skies. Losi acknowledged that while Gordhan was not perfect, his integrity, courage, and commitment were undeniable. "No sober person can doubt the integrity, courage, and commitment that guided PG. He did not seek popularity; he sought to defend the Constitution and serve the people."

As Losi concluded her tribute, she expressed the nation’s gratitude to Gordhan’s family. "To the Gordhan family, thank you for sharing your son, husband, father, and uncle with the liberation movement and the nation. ’We are grateful to have walked this journey with such a distinguished veteran as PG. The nation is forever indebted for his service."