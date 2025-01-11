The national democratic revolution is incomplete, says Ramaphosa

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC holds the view that the national democratic revolution was incomplete. “We need to intensify the execution of the national democratic revolution. We have yet to attain the vision set out in the Freedom Charter as South Africa to ensure we bring prosperity to our country.

“All our people are yet to share the wealth of our country,” he said on Friday. Ramaphosa made the statement when he addressed the party’s gala dinner in Khayelitsha as part of the build-up to the ANC 113 anniversary celebrations on Saturday held at Mandela Park Stadium. He said there was a need to expand their programmes aimed at tackling the unacceptable unemployment rate, the pervasive unemployment, and inequality.

“The ANC reiterates to continue driving inclusive growth that fundamentally would lead to the transformation of the economy of our country as well as other institutions of the economy. “Such inclusive economic growth must benefit all South Africans, but in particular the women of our country, young people, and the marginalised vulnerable groups throughout our country. “We must put before our people concrete and targeted measures to address the challenge of unemployment, but we must focus on how we empower young people to prepare them for the world of work to focus on broadening access to education, and enhancing quality education, strengthening skills development, and expand enrolment in areas demanded by the evolving labour market.”

He said their strategy would speak about how to transform and build an inclusive economy that will grow industrialisation, innovation, and utilise new technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence. “The core component of preparing the youth of our country for changing the nature of work will be about working together with the private sector to link technical and vocational training to skills required particularly in the digital age and emerging industries.” Ramaphosa also said their strategy will be about how to build and transform an inclusive economy that will grow industrialisation, innovation, and how to utilise technology.

He said they would implement the National Health Insurance Act and provide universal access to quality health care that was free at the point of service. “The NHI Act will be implemented. We will proceed with that.” He added that they would, in the January Statement, talk about how to build a safer and crime-free country.

“We want to engage society more broadly to work with various law enforcement agencies so that we can root out criminality amongst various communities, and ensure we have a safer South Africa.” Ramaphosa urged ANC structures to lead various campaigns to ensure the process of protecting people and that the ANC continued to be the leader of society. He also said they would talk to the understanding that they brought to bear the electoral setback the ANC suffered in the 2024 elections.

“We will speak to the reasons why we suffered this setback and what the ANC needs to do to claim ground, and how the ANC not only regains ground but regains the trust and confidence of our people.” Ramaphosa said the strength of the ANC lies in its footprint in every ward throughout the country, whether it is in urban areas, rural areas, towns, and villages. “We have seen people in our country have strong love affairs with the ANC. They still love the ANC and therefore it beholds us to deepen and broaden the renewal programme and accelerate the rebuilding and capacitation of the ANC, particularly its branches.”