The national lockdown is in SA's best interest, says Cope

Cape Town - Cope has thrown its weight behind the decision of President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a three-week national lockdown. "We fully agree with the President when he says that these drastic measures are necessary, to curb the further spread of infections. We cannot afford waiting to see thousands of our people die and thereafter act," Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said on Tuesday. Bloem also said there was a choice between a lockdown and having a rapid spread of infections and thousands of deaths for many months to come. "Cope supports the 21 days of lockdown. We believe it is in the best interest of the people. We can save thousands of lives through this drastic action," Bloem added.

He said they were pleased with the creation of a Solidarity Fund to assist the people in this difficult time.

"We know that our country is facing serious economic challenges, high levels of poverty with thousands of people unemployed. We believe this Solidarity Fund will come in handy to assist with the huge burden that will come with the lock down."

He said they were hopeful that the people in charge of the fund would be respectable people with integrity.

Bloem also applauded the Rupert and Opperheimer families for their commitment to assist with R1billion from each family saying their action was true patriotism.

"We urge all South Africans who can afford to contribute to the Solidarity Fund to do so. The fight against this vicious enemy demands of all of us to contribute no matter how little."

Bloem also said the national lockdown was opportunity for all to put their difference aside and work together as a united force to defeat this coronavirus.

"Let all of us support these measures, abide and respect the state of disaster and the 21-day lockdown."

Political Bureau