The NHI Bill may be signed, but it could take years to implement

This week, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill. The bill, which seeks to provide equal healthcare access for all South Africans, has faced much scrutiny.

During the signing, Ramaphosa noted the moment as a "milestone in South Africa's ongoing quest for a more just society". "This transformational health care initiative gives further effect to our constitutional commitment to progressively realise access to health care services for all its citizens,“ he said. However, the bill has come under scrutiny from all quarters and while there are those threatening legal action, the bill will not be implemented for years to come.

Health minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, explained that the NHI bill will be rolled out in two phases. He said government is working on putting in the various mechanisms in place. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, he said government is already in the first phase.

Phaahla said the government will continue to the second phase in three years' time. In his address during the signing, Ramaphosa said the implementation of the NHI will done in a phased approach, with key milestones in each phase, rather than an overnight event. According to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, it will take years for the NHI to function in SA.