‘The optics are not great’: Baffled Cosatu pushing for Zizi Kodwa’s resignation from Parliament

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), an alliance partner of the African National Congress (ANC), said it was perplexed to watch former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa being sworn in as an ANC Member of Parliament just days after his resignation from Cabinet. A jovial Kodwa was sworn-in at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Tuesday, alongside 58 uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Members of Parliament led by impeached former Western Cape Judge President, Dr John Hlophe, who has been appointed as chief whip of the Jacob Zuma-led party.

Earlier this month, IOL reported that Kodwa had resigned on the day he had appeared in court facing charges of corruption. The resignation was announced just moments after the then Cabinet minister was released on R30,000 bail on June 5. He had appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Ekurhuleni, facing corruption charges involving R1.7 million. Former sport, arts culture minister Zizi Kodwa in court. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers Kodwa, former deputy minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, was implicated in the State Capture Commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning, Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela said Kodwa’s swearing-in does not paint a good picture for the ANC. “Zizi got the right idea when he resigned at the beginning of the month. We were hoping that sense will prevail and he will excuse himself once again because he will be going in and out of court. The optics are not great,” she said. Cosatu said it will be engaging the ANC, pressing for Kodwa to lose his parliamentary seat.

“We would like to see that happen,” said Sabela. On Tuesday, an upbeat Kodwa told journalists that he was only following instructions from his political party, the ANC. “Well, I am here because I am on the list of the ANC. The list has been certified. I was supposed to be here last week but (could not come) because of other matters.

“As for the issues you are raising (such as the step-aside rule) I think the organisation (the ANC) can explain. I am not here to speak on behalf of the organisation, I cannot speak on behalf of caucus. I am here as a member, as instructed in terms of being number 25 on the list of the ANC. “I am here as a disciplined member because I have been expected to come and be sworn-in. That is why I am here today,” said the former ANC national spokesperson. ANC Member of Parliament Zizi Kodwa being sworn-in alongside MK party Members of Parliament on Tuesday. Picture: Phando Jikelo / Parliament Kodwa took the oath alongside Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma and other parliamentarians.