‘The people’s bae’: Ndlozi puts an end to rumours of him exiting EFF

Floyd Shivambu’s exit from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has left ripples in the political party, with all eyes on Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, popularly known as ‘the people’s bae,’ as rumours spread that his exit is imminent. However, Ndlozi has quelled these speculations with numerous photo ops with EFF leader Julius Malema and subtle subtweets (a post that refers to a particular user without directly mentioning them) on X (formerly Twitter).

On the same platform, Truth and Solidarity Movement leader Mehmed Vefa Dag posted: “Dr Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi has also submitted a resignation letter to the EFF leadership. Now, Julius Malema really has to do some self-introspection.” But the EFF’s national spokesperson clapped back and quoted the post saying it was rubbish. Ndlozi himself reposted this quote. Rubbish!! https://t.co/XVM7tUovXk

— LeighAnn Mathys (@LeighAnnMathys) August 21, 2024 The EFF commissar also reposted numerous post about the party. He was also present at Mama Twala, the mother of the EFF KZN provincial chairperson and commissar Mongezi Twala’s funeral on Sunday, at the Osizweni Community Hall in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. He passionately gave a rendition of the ‘from Cape to Cairo’ struggle song in which he sang that the Azania (South Africa) will be won by the EFF and led by Malema while the party’s leader watched on and joined in the singing.

♦️Must Watch♦️



We are at Osizweni Community Hall to lay Mama Twala, the mother of the EFF KZN Provincial Chairperson, Commissar Mongezi Twala to rest today.



From Cape To Cairo! pic.twitter.com/miyvmbCf9C — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 25, 2024 Under the post, an X user by the handle gistwhere replied : “So emotional because I nearly died last week. Ndlozi ngumntu wethu (He is our person). “I am a die hard ANC member but watching EFF united like this makes me happy. The EFF needs each other more than before enemies are watching to divide you more,” commented another user, azwivhudzu29804.