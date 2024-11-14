‘The Presidency is just a toothless dog’: MKP says SIU is Ramaphosa’s tool

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of using the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) as a tool to target and get rid of people after his administration has issued more proclamations than any other in the history of South Africa. MKP continued to claim that the Presidency has not been able to adequately hold public officials responsible for corruption, making the institution appear helpless in ensuring that those involved receive the appropriate punishment.

Since taking office in February 2018, Ramaphosa has made 135 proclamations that give the SIU the authority to look into state departments and entities that are alleged to have mismanaged taxpayer monies. On Wednesday, the Presidency briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to give an update on how the SIU's recommendations are being implemented. About 276 proclamations have been issued since 2001, allowing the SIU to look into a variety of government departments, agencies, and municipalities.

According to the Presidency, 19 of the 33 proclamations published since the start of the 7th administration were issued in 2024, making it the year with the most proclamations. However, MKP’s David Skosana has expressed doubts about the SIU’s independence. According to Skosana, the SIU was seen as Ramaphosa’s tool to eliminate people.