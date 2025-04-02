‘The system has failed survivors’: MK women’s league slams acquittal of televangelist Timothy Omotoso

The uMkhonto weSizwe Women's League (MKWL) has unleashed a blistering attack on South Africa's justice system following the acquittal of pastor Timothy Omotoso, describing the verdict as a "violent betrayal" that exemplifies the systemic failure to protect survivors of sexual violence. The controversial religious leader, who was confronted with 32 serious charges, including rape and human trafficking, was acquitted after an eight-year legal battle that the MKWL argues revealed significant flaws in the handling of gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

The MKWL expressed its outrage and fury at what it calls “not just a miscarriage of justice, it is a violent betrayal of every woman and child who ever dared to speak the truth in a courtroom built to silence them.” The League accuses the justice system and the National Prosecuting Authority of failing survivors by allowing Omotoso to exploit every legal loophole, delaying tactics that spanned years and forced survivors to endure repeated trauma. “It has taken almost eight years since Omotoso’s arrest in April 2017 for the justice system to come to this disgraceful conclusion,” MKWL stated.

"Five mistrial applications, endless delays, and strategic obstruction. And throughout, the survivors were forced to relive their trauma again and again." The statement paints a grim picture of the toll the legal process took on the survivors. From an initial 63 charges, many were dropped as witnesses “lost faith, withdrew, or simply could no longer bear the pain.”

The MKWL slams the courts for turning their backs on survivors, stating: “This is state-sponsored cruelty.” The MKWL references disturbing accounts of control and abuse: “‘Switch off your phone. Don’t talk to men. Stay in this room.’ These were the chilling instructions reportedly given to the young women and girls sent to him.”

The MKWL insists this is not an isolated incident, it is part of a pattern of institutional neglect. “We are witnessing an active and ongoing war against women and children, one that is sanctioned by indifference, bureaucracy, and cowardice in high places,” the MKWL said With South Africa’s conviction rate for rape and sexual violence below 10%, and one in three women expected to experience such violence, the MKWL says enough is enough.

“The time for polite appeals is over. The MKWL will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with survivors, amplifying their stories and demands. We will mobilise our communities, because justice must not be an elite luxury.” The League is now demanding urgent reforms, including specialised GBV courts, tougher legal frameworks, and full accountability from the judiciary. “No more loopholes for predators hiding behind pulpits or legal jargon,” they declared.

“We demand accountability from the judiciary – no more hiding behind procedure while lives are destroyed.” In a final rallying cry, the MKWL states: “Justice delayed is justice denied. Justice denied is justice destroyed. And justice destroyed must be rebuilt. We will rebuild it. We will govern this country. uMkhonto weSizwe Party is the last hope for our people. We are not just angry – we are furious, and rightfully so.” “The current system has failed. And we will not allow it to stand.”