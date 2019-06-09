SCOPA chairperson Themba Godi says the committee has been waiting for a year for procurement regulations with respect to official vetting to be finalised by the State Security Agency. Masi Losi African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Uncertainty over who will chair the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) remains, with the ANC yet to decide who will head this key element of Parliament. The DA asked the ANC early in the week to give the position to it. The DA gave the ANC the position of Scopa chair in the Western Cape legislature.

The ANC chairs the Scopa committees in the provinces it governs.

In the National Assembly the committee has been chaired by Themba Godi, who leads the African People’s Convention.

However, Godi, who chaired Scopa for 14 years after he took it from the National Party, did not make it back to Parliament after his party failed to get a seat.

ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said the position would be part of the announcements made by the party in the week.

Scopa, which is the finance watchdog for the use of public funds, has for years been known to be robust and demanding answers from ministers and senior officials.

In the past two years it even invited the Hawks to sit in its meetings to follow up on cases of corruption that were presented to the committee.

Godi told Independent Media two weeks ago that they had hoped to bring in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) into the meetings before the term of the last Parliament ended.

The NPA would have played a similar role to the Hawks’ in keeping a watch on cases of corruption that need to be followed up.

Scopa had lengthy meetings with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) during the social grants crisis. It had demanded answers from then-minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa officials.

The committee also intervened in the Department of Water and Sanitation over the irregular expenditure of R6.5billion.

Godi said recently the new members of Scopa would need to follow up on the outstanding cases.

He said a report would be prepared and given to new members of Scopa and they would determine how to handle the cases before them.

