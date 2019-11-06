Johannesburg - Former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko has contradicted former president Jacob Zuma's testimony on why he was suddenly removed from the helm of the government agency to another government department.
Maseko returned to the inquiry on Wednesday. He first appeared last year and detailed how he was removed from GCIS because he would not assist the Gupta family to access government advertising spend.
Last year he told the commission that he had been approached by Ajay Gupta who shared his newspaper's (The New Age) interest in accessing advertising spend which stood at R600 million.
He said he fought off attempts and had even been called by Zuma before his meeting with Gupta. Zuma, according to Maseko, indicated that Maseko should help the Guptas.
Maseko also testified that former minister in the president Collins Chabane had approached him in late January 2011 and informed him that Zuma wanted him out as the head of GCIS.