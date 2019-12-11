Johannesburg - The ANC top six worked well together and there were no divisions amongst the governing party's top leadership, secretary-general Ace Magashule told journalists on Wednesday.

Magashule was speaking at the ANC's post-national executive committee (NEC) meeting briefing on Wednesday.



There have been reports over the last week of the existence of two camps within the ANC, one in support of the president and another critical of his leadership.

The Sunday Independent reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was allegedly being accused of working with external parties to ensure the collapse of the ANC.

While there have also been reports that there is a grouping within the party that was working against Ramaphosa's leadership.

Magashule said there was no truth to the reports in the media and that the ANC top six was in a good working relationship.

"The unity of the top six is important and we do not know what the papers are talking about. As the top six, we never have issues. The NEC noted the intention to drive a wedge between the ANC leadership and we condemn such. We are having a good working relationship as the top six," he said.

The secretary-general said the party was also concerned about the crisis faced by Eskom as the company continues with rolling blackouts. He said the NEC resolved that a comprehensive approach was needed to tackle the issues faced by state-owned enterprises.

Magahsule said the NEC also decided on dates for congresses for the ANC Youth League and the ANC Women's League. The ANCYL will go to conference by March, while the ANC WL will do the same by August.

The ANC will hold it's January 8th birthday celebrations in Kimberly, while the party's general council will take place in June and will be attended by 3000 delegates.

Magahsule said they were happy with progress of leadership provided by Ramaphosa and his work in renewal and unity.



