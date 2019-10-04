Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday said it found that party leader Mmusi Maimane committed no financial wrongdoing.
"I am satisfied that there exists no financial illegality on behalf of Mr Maimane as it pertains to both the house and the car," DA federal finance chairperson Dion George said in a statement releasing the findings of an investigation.
George said he met with Maimane on Monday and Friday, where the party leader produced the relevant facts required – supported by documentation.
He said that the meetings followed a "number of anonymous leaks and subsequent public speculation regarding the accommodation and travel arrangements" of Maimane. George said that Maimane referred the matter to the party's finance committee for a "due diligence investigation in order to establish the facts".
"The DA's finance committee is an institution that acts as the custodian of the party’s assets, finances, financial regulations and ethics in relation to it, and we believe is best placed to advise the party in this regard," said George.