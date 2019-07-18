EFF leader Julius Malema has revealed that his deputy Floyd Shivambu was a target of assassination after a Durban businessman offered money for his killing. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - EFF leader Julius Malema has revealed that his deputy Floyd Shivambu was a target of assassination after a Durban businessman offered money for his killing. Malema also revealed that he, as the Red Berets leader, was placed under surveillance daily.

"There is a price tag on Floyd's head. We reported it to the minister. Crime Intelligence confirmed the person (who offered money for Floyd) own a hotel in Natal," he said.

"We are waiting for Floyd to be killed."

Malema also said he was a subject of surveillance authorised by a woman judge in Gauteng.

"We have evidence of judge to authorise (surveillance). I am followed daily by the state security by a female judge in Gauteng."

Malema said he was shocked that a judge authorised his surveillance as leader of opposition party.

He claimed that all cell phone number he had used, including his latest one, were listed authorised in the survelaunce authorised by the judge.

"They don't listen to me illegally. A judge authorised it. It has been going on since 2013 when we formed EFF," Malema said.

"The story of people followed to house and dustbin is intelligence work. We are not worried because we have nothing to hide," he said.

"We are not engaged in shenanigans. We are engaged in a revolution."

Malema also expressed worry about the killing of EFF leaders in the Western Cape.

At the weekend one of the leaders was shot 14 times and died in Khayelitsha. Another was killed in the Western Cape earlier this year.

"We are deeply worried about killing of EFF leaders and killings in this place," he said, adding that the provincial leaders have taken up the issue with the minister of police.

"We think there is a programme to target EFF members. We have presented to minister of police and he promised to look and put a team to investigate."

Political Bureau