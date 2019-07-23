EFF president Julius Malema. File picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema says his opposition party intends on removing Cyril Ramaphosa as President and the ANC from the government saying the EFF, by all means, wants to give Ramaphosa a hard time. "We are not going to give Ramahosa roses... we are going to give him hell. He must know that and his supporters must know that. We are not controlled by Whites or Ruperts but we are controlled by you the members of the EFF who gave us the mandate to go to Parliament and show them who we are. If you voted for us to be sweethearts with Ramaphosa, we won't entertain that," Malema said to loud cheers.

Malema was addressing supporters outside the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, following hearings into the Public Protector's battle with Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan over the so-called Sars rogue unit.

While judgement on the matter has been reserved to allow Judge Sulet Potterill time to go through the heads of arguments, Malema said his party would not be perturbed by the outcome of the court.

He insisted that the EFF had been in court to solely protect the office of the Public Protector and was not there to defend advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane.

"That's why we welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court on Mkhwebane because warned about that case a long time ago. We said to her we think you have gone overboard and are dangerous. We told her," Malema said but also pointed that disagreeing with Mkhwebane in one case doesn't necessarily mean that they would not support her on other matters they deem fit.

He also took a swipe at Gordhan saying he was not the President of South Africa adding the Minister was highly connected and alleged that he had broken the law and had met with judges/

"Pravin must be disciplined by the President. Discipline means a simple thing... He must be fired. Pravin doesn't deserve to be a minister.... all these white people, all these Indians have come in defence of a Constitution delinquent," Malema highlighted saying if an African had been found wanting, they would have been shown the door.

Meanwhile, Gordhan's attorney Wim Trengrove told Judge Potterill earlier in the day that his client had to be given a chance to state his case over Mkhwebane's report without her compelling President Ramaphosa to heed her remedial actions take disciplinary action against him saying her report had been based on many inaccuracies.

Mkwhenbane's counsel hit back telling Judge Poterill to use her discretion and not implement the interim order which is sought by Gordhan to halt Ramaphosa from taking action against him.

He said Gordhan, as the head of a state organ, had failed in is executive duties of protection Mkwebane's dignity and that of the Chapter 9 institution by insisting that she was a liar and a peddler of fake news.

President Ramaphosa who was also a respondent in the matter contented through his attorney advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC that he could not be forced to take action against Gordhan based on the fact that he sought to take Mkhwebane's report on judicial review saying if he did this, it would be unlawful and in violation of his set duties as President of the country.

Potterill said she understood the urgency of the case and hoped to deliver her judgment in the times set down by Mkwebane in her remedial actions.

