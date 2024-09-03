‘There is more extortion going on than meets the eye,’ says Police Minister Mchunu

National Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu addressed the National Assembly on Tuesday as he outlined the measures taken by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to deal with threats posed by extortion across the country. Mchunu said four provinces across South Africa currently carry the majority of the crime rate.

“The four provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal, Western Cape, and the Eastern Cape, currently carry 73% of crime levels in South Africa, the gravity of these crimes alone including extortion, is of serious concern to us over and above their concentration. “Extortion has been emerging over time and has now reached levels where all communities in our country beyond the four provinces have become very angry, bitter, and agitated, the pain has gone very deep. The mood expressed in communities is also reflective of statements that have been made in the house unanimously against these crimes in the short past,” Mchunu said. He has said somewhere in the background, the current socio-economic conditions are militating against reducing crime levels and need to be addressed urgently and police, led by the police ministry are hard at work fighting these crimes.

“Among recent operations is where suspects identified through intelligence as extortionists were confronted in Milnerton in Cape Town. Four suspects were fatally wounded in a shootout with police while four were admitted in hospital with wounds. “In the Eastern Cape operations are under way and we are focusing in Mthatha and Nelson Mandela Bay on similar crimes including illegal occupation of buildings and stock theft among others,” Mchunu said. “Twelve cases have been reported on the hotline and investigations are under way. We are observing signs of resistance among criminals but police will prevail. We must also mention that we see shocking incidents of lowest morality where church services, funerals, and other family-related functions get disrupted by these extortionists,” Mchunu said.

He said in Gauteng, three suspects were arrested in Bronkhorspruit three weeks ago for activities related to extortion. Soweto has also been highlighted as a place where extortion is rife. In Mpumalanga, three arrests have been made recently in cases of extortion and fighting over turf for the same purpose. In the Free State, the target of extortionists include pensioners and people who receive the Road Accident Fund (RAF). “Generally, there is more extortion going on than meets the eye. This requires more crime intelligence operations. In the context of the above incidents and the whole government approach, we have initiated the signing of co-operative agreements with provincial and local governments with operational plans all seeking to integrate our resources against crime.

“Currently, the operational plan is being rolled out in Cape Town with its new six sub-districts. The model will be replicated in all metros in the country,” Mchunu said. He says the operation plan will include Community Policing Forums (CPFs) and private security companies. Mchunu says the operational plan will be launching soon in the Eastern Cape and they will be meeting with the Gauteng local government on Thursday and KwaZulu-Natal on September 19 and 20.