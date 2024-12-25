‘There is no border’: Mozambican mayor says millions will flock into South Africa if situation worsens in Mozambique

Mayor of Quelimane, the fifth-largest city in Mozambique, Manuel Lopes de Araújo has urged the South African government to heighten its intervention in the neighbouring country, warning that failure to ease tensions may result in negative consequences to South Africa. Earlier this week, IOL reported that political turmoil in Mozambique, ignited by the elections held on October 9, escalated after ruling Frelimo party candidate Daniel Chapo was declared the winner of the highly contested polls.

The Constitutional Council, Mozambique’s highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law has however revised Chapo’s victory margin by five per cent, from 70 to 65 percent, with majority of that five percent going to Chapo’s archrival Venâncio Mondlane, whose total rose from 20 to 24 percent. Demonstrations have erupted in different cities including the capital Maputo since the end of October, with protesters contesting the election results that further entrenched Frelimo's 49-year hold on power in Mozambique. As the protests intensified, border operations at Lebombo have been temporarily suspended at several intervals, hindering trade flow between South Africa and Mozambique as heavy trucks carrying minerals to ports in Mozambique are stuck on South African side. In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Christmas Day, Araujo who is a member of Mozambique’s main opposition party, Renamo, said the South African Development Community (SADC) region will feel the heat if the situation in Mozambique further degenerates.

“I am very happy that finally, President Cyril Ramaphosa understood the extent of the crisis in Mozambique. I have spent the last month in South Africa, I was in Johannesburg, Pretoria, I went to Durban during the meeting of the MK (uMkhonto weSizwe party) when they were celebrating their first anniversary, I went to Cape Town to try and reach out to members of the DA (Democratic Alliance) and other members of the business community, civil society in order to make them aware of the impact of what was going on in Mozambique,” said the mayor. President Cyril Ramaphosa. “I remember the first statement of Minister (Ronald) Lamola saying we are not big brothers, we cannot get involved … but finally I am very happy with Minister Lamola and President Ramaphosa. I think they have woken up to the reality. If we do not have peace in Mozambique, what is going to happen to South Africa’s economy will be very dire. The Maputo port is the most important port to South Africa, it is the closet port to Johannesburg. Minerals from Joburg area are exported through Maputo port. “If the Maputo port is closed, if the border is closed … the same applies to Zimbabwe, if Beira port is closed and the Nacala port is closed, the economy of SADC will collapse literally. Mozambique is a very important and strategic partner, I wish the SADC had taken a proactive (stance) but I am very happy with President Ramaphosa’s stand and with Minister Lamola. The only country that have the power and capacity to influence the government in Mozambique, to me, is South Africa. To me, South Africa is our big brother and a big brother South Africa has got a responsibility,” he said.

Arajulo warned that a humanitarian crisis would be inevitable in Mozambique, and that would lead to millions of desperate people fleeing into South Africa and border management authorities would not be able to stop the crowds. “That is what I have been telling the South African government, the civil society and the economic sectors. Problem in Mozambique is a problem next day to South Africa. You saw what happened when the Ressano Garcia border (Lebombo in South Africa) was closed. There were thousands of trucks standing still in the road, so the economy of South Africa was affected but that is nothing if the situation escalates. People will be flocking. “Look, we don’t have a border literally, people can just cross that line there. I know South Africa tried to put a wall and so on, but that will be destroyed in minutes when people really want to move. Remember what happened when there was a crisis in Zimbabwe. People flocked to South Africa and up to now, Zimbabweans are in South Africa,” said Arajulo.

“As I said I was in Joburg, Durban and Cape Town, if you look, most of the waiters in those cities are Zimbabweans. You know that reality. Once people move in, they will not go back easily.” On Tuesday, South Africa called on all parties to commit to urgent dialogue in Mozambique. “Following the proclamation final electoral results by the Constitutional Council of Mozambique, South Africa has noted with concern the ongoing violence and the subsequent disruptive protest in reaction to the announcement,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

Ronald Lamola, Minister of International and Cooperation and his Mozambican counterpart, Pascoal Ronda, on the occasion of the South Africa/Moçambique Joint Inter-Ministerial Meeting held In Malelane, Mpumalanga. “South Africa calls on all parties to commit to an urgent dialogue that will heal the country and set it on a new political and developmental trajectory. “Furthermore, South Africa is ready to assist Mozambique in any manner to facilitate this dialogue. The South African government will continue working with SADC and other multilateral agencies in supporting a lasting solution to the current impasse. South Africa calls on all parties to exercise restraint and calm.” On Christmas Day, numerous haulage trucks remained stuck on the South African side, seeking to enter Mozambique.