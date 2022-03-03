There is no need for top ANC politicians implicated in state capture to step aside – Pule Mabe

The ANC says there is no need for the party’s politicians implicated by the Zondo Commission’s report into state capture to step aside, for now – until a competent body to deal with the final outcomes of the commission’s report was established. This was revealed by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday when he addressed the media on the outcomes of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting which was held on Monday.

Asked about Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s damning findings against some of its top leaders, including national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Mabe said the ANC has yet to establish a committee to be led by people with expertise to deal with matters coming out of the Zondo Commission. “We cannot deal with these matters just as they drop. We need people with expertise who can guide us on how to deal with these matters. If we need to invite some of them to the integrity committee we will do so. “At the moment, we welcome moves by people such as the national chairperson Gwede Mantashe who has indicated that he was taking the report for a judicial review. These members are exercising their rights. We will not deal with the merits and demerits of their cases as they are sub judice,” Mabe said.

He was commenting after Judge Zondo in his report recommended criminal investigations against Mantashe for allowing Bosasa to install security systems at his three houses, in Cala and Elliot in the Eastern Cape and another in Boksburg in Gauteng. “The evidence that stands is that Mantashe was seen by the leadership of Bosasa as a brilliant connection,” Judge Zondo said. While the judge has not found prima facie evidence against Mantashe, he insisted that the law enforcement agencies must investigate and gather enough evidence with intent to criminally prosecute Mantashe.

Mantashe, however, was adamant that he would take the report under review, saying “my lawyers were analysing the report and would advise me on the next step of action”. Former Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane has also indicated her intention to file for a judicial review. [email protected]