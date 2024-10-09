‘There is nothing that suggests Brink can restore Tshwane to its former glory’: ANC rejects his mayoral candidacy

The African National Congress (ANC) has announced that they will not support former Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink as a candidate for mayor. In a recent interview with Newzroom Afrika, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri articulated the party’s stance, citing a motion of no confidence passed against Brink.

“We are certainly not supporting him; the ANC has been the centre of a decision to pass a motion of no confidence against Brink for reasons that are clear, except to those wanting to paint a different narrative, which is disingenuous.” Bhengu-Motsiri emphasised that Brink's record does not indicate he could restore Tshwane to its former glory. “There is nothing that has been done by Brink that suggests he is a turnaround person,” she said.

The ANC also reiterated that they will not endorse a candidate from the Democratic Alliance (DA). Instead, the party is engaged in consultations with various political entities to identify an alternative candidate. “We will be supporting a candidate to emerge from consultations currently underway between the ANC and several political parties,” Bhengu-Motsiri added.

Addressing comments from the DA’s Helen Zille, Bhengu-Motsiri said, “We really frown upon the idea of threatening the ANC. We do not answer to her for the decisions of the ANC, except those that threaten the format of the Government of National Unity (GNU).” She emphasised the ANC's independence, noting, “The ANC is an independent organisation with its own decisions about what it does in provinces and municipalities.” As the political landscape in Tshwane evolves, the ANC remains open to future discussions with other parties but cautioned against intimidation.