‘There were no dangerous goods on SA plane’ - Minister Khumbuzdo Ntshaveni

Pretoria - Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says there were no dangerous goods in the plane that was carrying President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security detail. The plane was grounded in Poland last week where authorities refused to let members of the Presidential Protection Services and journalists disembark.

This led to heated arguments and accusations of racism against the Polish authorities. But Poland denied racism allegations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Poland later said the plane was grounded at the airport in Warsaw because it carried dangerous goods.

Ntshavheni said there were no dangerous goods on that chartered flight. She said the weapons were meant for the protection of Ramaphosa during his trip to Ukraine and Russia. Ramaphosa, along with six heads of state and government officials from Africa, met with presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin where they discussed their peace plan.

Ntshavheni, who was briefing the media on Thursday after a Cabinet meeting, said they had done everything by the book when the presidential protection team travelled to Poland en route to Kyiv and St Petersburg. “We want to indicate on our part that everything was done according to normal protocols. “What you deem dangerous goods, there were no dangerous goods. There were weapons that formed the protection of our president. It’s normal when all presidents travel internationally they travel with their security and weapons and permits that are allowed for them to come in.