There will be difficulties, but the Zulu nation must unite to honour King Goodwill Zwelithini - close associate

Durban - Following what has been a seismic day in the history of the Zulu nation with the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu on Friday, one of the king’s closest associates has called for the Zulu nation to unite to honour his memory. The king ruled the Zulu Kingdom, one of the biggest kingdoms on the African continent, for half a century following his coronation in 1971. His reign came to an end in the early hours of Friday at the Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban. In KwaNongoma at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace, the palace of the King’s father Cyprian Bhekuzulu kaSolomon, many of the Zulu monarch's princes were gathered outside the gates of the palace in a sombre mood. Dr Themba Fakazi, who worked closely with the king over many years, said His Majesty’s passing was a shock and massive blow to the entire Zulu kingdom as the king still had numerous plans to develop the Zulu nation.

“He showed the way for the Zulu as he was an exemplary king to everyone who was never afraid to share his thoughts and also give advice when it was sought from him as the king of the Zulu nation,” Fakazi said.

He said the king valued peace among his people and also advocated for the respect of Zulu traditions, principles, unity and peace to be preserved by all means as these were factors that would ensure the stability and sustainability of the Zulu nation.

“He was also very passionate about the development of the land in terms of agriculture and infrastructure. He was very passionate about education as well, that his people need to be educated so that they can develop their own businesses and assist each other in communities in the spirit of ubuntu,” Fakazi said.

He added that the most important thing for the Zulu nation was its unity, which the king had always placed emphasis on.

“There will be some difficulties that will come, but to respect him and also to honour him even if there are some differences they will have to sit down and discuss it.

“They have to respect each other and do things as the king would have wanted them to be done,” Fakazi said.

Political Bureau