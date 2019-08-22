President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly. Picture: Supplied by GCIS.

Parliament - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday threw cold water on a suggestion that a separate commission of inquiry be established to probe allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud involving African Global Opertations, the company formerly known as Bosasa. During a quarterly question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane asked whether Ramaphosa would, given the plethora of allegations of corruption against Bosasa made during the Zondo inquiry into state capture, institute a "full-scale, independent inquiry" on Bosasa.

Ramaphosa was not convinced.

"There is absolutely no reason to establish a new inquiry to investigate a matter that is already being investigated by a sitting commission of inquiry," the president said.

"As a country and as leaders, we should direct our efforts toward supporting the Zondo commission of inquiry and urging all with information relevant to its mandate to make themselves available to the commission."

African News Agency (ANA)