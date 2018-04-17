Johannesburg - The EFF says its leader Julius Malema may be in danger and the party has increased its security to protect him.

The party said it has been alerted to plans under way to assassinate Malema which may involve hired assassinators with connections to drug dealers in various provinces.

Acting EFF spokesperson Tebogo Mokwele said the party believes these threats are real and has insinuated that they may stem from the party’s political growth in the North West province.

“The covert plans come from reliable sources who indicate that a small group of politically insecure and insane individuals from the North West Province have approached drug dealers and assassins in different provinces, particularly in the Western Cape to assassinate EFF president,” said Mokwele.

“The threats from this group of politically insecure and insane individuals are informed by the fact that the EFF is on the verge of politically defeating the ANC in the North West Province, and other provinces in the upcoming general elections.”

Mokwele said the party has not yet opened a case with police but has written to the Minister of Police Bheki Cele informing him of the threats and asking him to take action.

“The EFF has also worked on strengthening internal security because we are aware that cowards, who have no convincing alternate political programme against the EFF, are now resorting to thoughts of violent and fatal suppression of a genuine political alternative,” she said.

The ANC governs the North West and the EFF believes the people making the threats against Malema may be from the ANC.

“The ruling party is known for internal political killings to suppress its own members and activists, and it looks like they now intend to export the political killings to other political parties,” said Mokwele.

