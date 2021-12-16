There’s a policy blacklisting public servants guilty of misconduct – Minister Ayanda Dlodlo

PUBLIC Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has explained that government policy prohibits the re-appointment of public servants found guilty of corruption to the public service. Dlodlo said this while responding to parliamentary questions from ACDP MP Kenneth Meshoe.

Meshoe had enquired whether there was any policy that prohibited public office-bearers found guilty of corruption from being redeployed or employed in another department or state-owned entity. In her response, Dlodlo said her department was mandated to address issues relating to public service employees in both national and provincial departments. She said her department’s mandate did not extend to political office-bearers and state-owned entities.

“There is a policy that prohibits the re-appointment to the public service of a public service employee found guilty of corruption. If a person was dismissed for misconduct, including corruption, this policy also prohibits the redeployment of such an employee within the public service, as the person is barred for a set period from re-appointment to the public service and may not be redeployed.” According to Dlodlo, a former employee dismissed under the listed misconduct cases was not re-appointed in the public service for the applicable period from the date of dismissal. Public servants who receive any undue gratification and commit theft or fraud were barred from working for the public service for at least five years.

This also applies to those found to be conducting business with the state or serving as directors of companies doing business with the state. Public servants who are convicted and sentenced for two or more years without the option of a fine are also barred for five years. The policy states that officials found guilty of sexual harassment and unfair discrimination against others face being barred from public service employment for four years.