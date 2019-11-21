Durban - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has come out to back the recent appointment of former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini as the interim chairperson of the Social Housing Regulatory Authority board.
She says the leaders who appointed Dlamini applied their minds and found her suitable for the job.
Dlamini, according to media reports, was appointed to the position by the minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu. It was alleged that the contested appointment was part of Sisulu’s strategy to amass political support in the ANC in preparation of a battle to unseat David Mabuza as party and country deputy president.
Then Gumede weighed in. She first raised the matter of the appointment and the uproar that followed it at a meeting of the eThekwini ANC region task team on Wednesday. At the meeting, she told the deeply divided region that their enemies are at work creating suspicions among members so that there is disunity in the movement.
She said: “When the ANC deploys the ANCWL (Women’s League) President Cde Bathabile to head a government agency, the enemy saw an opportunity to attack Cde (comrade) Lindiwe Sisulu and other leaders of the ANC. These are the wedge drivers that President (Oliver) Tambo warned us about. Be careful comrades the enemy is very busy, even here in our region. They will use our divisions to liquidate the ANC.”