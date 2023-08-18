These are SA’s top 10 crime hotspots, as Bheki Cele bolsters SAPS with thousands of new officers

Police Minister Bheki Cele says they are trying to reduce crime in hotspot areas by throwing more resources into the affected communities. Police are currently on a drive to recruit thousands of new officers this year.

This is part of the initiative where the police are recruiting 10,000 officers every year to beef up key units in the fight against crime. In the latest crime statistics for April to June this year, head of crime research in the SAPS Norman Sekhukhune told members of parliament on Friday most of the hotspots were in the major cities. He said Cape Town central was sitting at number one, with most of the crimes reported in this station in the last three months.

He said in Cape Town central there were 2,765 cases reported. It was followed by Johannesburg central where 2,120 criminal offences were recorded. Sekhukhune said Durban central was in the third spot with 2,104 criminal cases reported in the three month period.

Mitchells Plain in Cape Town was next with 2,040 cases. Phoenix in Durban also saw a spike in crime with 1,892 cases reported to the police during this period. The police said Park Road in Bloemfontein was not spared either, as it was in sixth place, with 1,881 cases reported there.

Roodepoort, on the West Rand in Johannesburg, also saw an increase in criminal activities with 1,866 cases. Cele said there was an increase of 44.7% of cases reported in Roodepoort compared to the same period last year. Mfuleni in Cape Town was in the eight spot with 1,775 cases reported during the period under review. Honeydew on the West Rand also recorded 1,774 criminal cases.