Johannesburg - The ANC has announced the names of the six new party members who will replace the ministers who resigned from their seats in Parliament after being left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.
Among the six new names, a party member would replace Ramaphosa an MP after he was duly elected as the president of the country.
Three former ministers resigned their seats in Parliament.The Office of the ANC Chief Whip in Parliament said no reasons were given for the resignations.
-
Former Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu
-
Former State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
-
Former Human Settlements Minister NomaIndia Mfeketo
“The Office of the Chief Whip has extended the ANC`s gratitude to these former MPs for the distinguished and diligent service they rendered to the people of South Africa and the ANC over the years in both the Executive and in Parliament. We also derive satisfaction from the knowledge that we will continue to tap into their wealth of political and leadership experience as they have all expressed their commitment to continue serving the ANC and the people of South Africa in other capacities,” said Pemmy Majodina, the party’s chief whip.
The departure of the six MPs, which include Ramaphosa, will contribute to the party making their Parliamentary benches younger. In one case, a 35-year-old candidate would replace a party member who was 28 years her senior.
Ramaphosa was also 13 years older than the candidate who would replace, while Mfeketo was 15 years older than her replacement.
The ANC confirmed the replacements as follows:
-
Fikile Masiko, 35, will replace Shabangu, 63.
-
Sfiso Buthelezi, 58, will replace Letsatsi-Duba, 54.
-
Tshoganetso Tongwane, 52, will replace Mfeketo, 67.
-
Nombulelo Lillian Hermans, 53, will replace Silvia Lucas, 55, who withdrew from the list due to her deployment as Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces.
-
Emily Manketsi Thlape, 49, will replace President Cyril Ramaphosa, 66, who ceased to be an MP upon his election as President.
-
Judy Hermans, 63 will replace Makhosini Nkosi, 50, who did not take up his seat as an MP.
The ANC said the new members would be sworn in on Monday in Parliament.IOL