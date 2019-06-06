Johannesburg - The ANC has announced the names of the six new party members who will replace the ministers who resigned from their seats in Parliament after being left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

Among the six new names, a party member would replace Ramaphosa an MP after he was duly elected as the president of the country.

Three former ministers resigned their seats in Parliament.The Office of the ANC Chief Whip in Parliament said no reasons were given for the resignations.

The former ministers are: