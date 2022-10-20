These are the perks executive government members will be entitled to

Durban - After a public uproar over the newly amended guide which spells out the perks South African cabinet ministers and their deputies were going to be entitled to, the Presidency confirmed that an older version would come into play. IOL spoke to presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya who confirmed that the 2019 version of the guide for executive members will come into effect.

Story continues below Advertisement

Magwenya said that he could not disclose when the document would come into effect. “The 2022 version is being withdrawn, meaning a revert to the 2019 version,” Magwenya told IOL. The guide stipulates that the president may review it from time to time.

The administration of the document falls on the shoulders of the Minister for Public Service and Administration. Six of the nine chapters in the document spell out the perks that Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers and Members of the Executive Council are entitled to upon assuming office. Security: The SAPS must provide members with VIP drivers and protectors for official purposes at their own cost.

Story continues below Advertisement

This cost is capped at 80 hours per month, thereafter, it is the responsibility of the relevant department to fund the additional hours. Vehicles: One vehicle will be provided, per seat held, for the national government and one vehicle provided for the provincial government. These vehicles should not exceed R700 000 in value, inclusive of VAT, security upgrades and maintenance plans.

Story continues below Advertisement

Limitations on the costs of these vehicles “must” be adjusted annually by the Minister of Finance. The vehicle can only be replaced if it has reached 120 000 km or five years, whichever comes first or experiences serious mechanical problems. Additional maintenance, like tyres, fuel, oil, toll fees and repairs will be done through a transversal contract administered by the Department of Transport.

Air travel (Domestic): Members and their spouses, or an adult accompanying them, are entitled to six domestic flights at the cost of the department, provided it is economy class, for official purposes. They are expected to use the cheapest of three quotes.

Members with special needs may fly business class, after it is approved by the Finance Minister. Dependent children can fly with a member if nobody is available at home, at the cost of the relevant department. Members and their spouses are entitled to VIP facilities at the relevant airports on domestic travel.

Members do not receive a daily subsistence allowance or travel allowance and can be reimbursed for some costs incurred (3.1 a - c). International air travel (Ministers and Deputy Ministers only): The minister of deputy minister should approach the president two weeks before a planned trip and should be accompanied by a request for the appointment of an acting minister.

Deputy ministers cannot act as ministers, so if a minister is going abroad, arrangements must be made with the president on who will step in to assume a temporary role. They cannot be away for more than TWO consecutive cabinet meetings. A minister and his/her deputy are encouraged not to be abroad together at the same time.

A minister/ deputy minister and his/her spouse cannot undertake more than two international trips per year if the trip undertaken is longer than three days. Ministers and deputy ministers and their spouses are entitled to diplomatic passports for visits abroad. Upon presidential approval, ministers or deputy ministers can be allocated with private security.

If flights are more than two hours, members can travel in business class. Residences: Members may have one official residence per seat of office, this duty is the responsibility of the Minister of Public Works.

Members may occupy one state-owned residence free of charge. If a member occupies a second state-owned residence, the member is responsible for the tax implications. If a member lists their private residence as an official one, all costs related to the procurement, upkeep and maintenance are theirs to deal with.

They are entitled to water and electricity worth R5 000 per month to a state-owned residence. They may employ one domestic worker at the cost of the state. In state-owned residences, members receive security measures, provision of furniture and appliances, general house maintenance and landscaping services.