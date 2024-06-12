These are the road closures in Cape Town for the first sitting of Parliament

The City of Cape Town announced the road closures that will be in place in the central business district starting Wednesday ahead of the first sitting of Parliament on Friday. The first sitting will see the newly elected members of the National Assembly convening for the first time since the general elections took place on May 29.

The sitting will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and will take effect from 6pm on Wednesday, June 12. Motorists are being urged to plan their routes accordingly and to avoid the Foreshore where possible in the coming days. From 6pm on Wednesday:

– Two left lanes on Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street, towards Heerengracht Street will be closed. Only the right lane will be open to traffic; however, on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, this lane could be closed as needed. – Lower Long Street will be closed from FW De Klerk Boulevard towards Walter Sisulu Avenue – FW De Klerk Boulevard will be closed at Heerengracht Street, with local access only