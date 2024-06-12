Independent Online
Wednesday, June 12, 2024

These are the road closures in Cape Town for the first sitting of Parliament

The first sitting of the National Assembly will take place at the CTICC. File Picture

Published 43m ago

Share

The City of Cape Town announced the road closures that will be in place in the central business district starting Wednesday ahead of the first sitting of Parliament on Friday.

The first sitting will see the newly elected members of the National Assembly convening for the first time since the general elections took place on May 29.

The sitting will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and will take effect from 6pm on Wednesday, June 12.

Motorists are being urged to plan their routes accordingly and to avoid the Foreshore where possible in the coming days.

From 6pm on Wednesday:

– Two left lanes on Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street, towards Heerengracht Street will be closed. Only the right lane will be open to traffic; however, on Friday, June 14 and Saturday, June 15, this lane could be closed as needed.

– Lower Long Street will be closed from FW De Klerk Boulevard towards Walter Sisulu Avenue

– FW De Klerk Boulevard will be closed at Heerengracht Street, with local access only

– The left lane along Heerengracht Street between the Walter Sisulu Avenue traffic circle and FW De Klerk Boulevard will be closed

– The right lane at the MyCiti depot along FW De Klerk Boulevard will be closed

The left lane on the elevated freeway next to the Convention Centre will be closed from 9am on Friday. The closures will be in place until the events at the CTICC have concluded.

