These are what the three ballot papers are for this election

This election voters will be receiving three ballot papers, but, do you know what they stand for? South Africans will be heading to the voting polls on Wednesday, May 29.

On Monday, special voting kicked off until Tuesday. Special voting is for those who cannot make it to the polls on Wednesday, May 29. Voters will receive the following ballot papers: the National Compensatory ballot, the National Regional ballot, and the Provincial Legislature ballot.

The National Compensatory ballot is blue. Picture: IEC National Compensatory ballot: This ballot is the same across the county and it only features political parties contesting for seats in the National Assembly. Each political party will have its name, the face of the party leader, the party logo, the abbreviation of the party on the ballot paper, and a box to make your mark. This ballot will be double, a hole for the Universal Ballot Template which is a voting aid made of hard, black plastic into which a ballot paper is inserted for the blind and partially sighted.

The National Regional ballot will be orange. Picture: IEC National Regional ballot: This ballot is specific to your voting region and includes the candidates running for the National Assembly who represent your area. On the ballot paper, you will find both parties and independent candidates listed. Each party will have its political name, the face of the party leader, the abbreviation of the party, and the party logo.

Independent candidates will have their names and faces on this ballot. A hole for the UBT for the blind and partially sighted. The Provincial Legislature ballot will be purple. Picture: IEC Provincial Legislature ballot: This ballot is unique to the province you reside in and will include parties and independent candidates competing for seats in your provincial legislature.

Political parties will have their name, the face of the party leader, the abbreviation of the party, party logo. Independent candidates will have their names and faces on this ballot. A hole for the UBT for the blind and partially sighted.