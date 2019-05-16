Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The ANC has retained its controversial figures implicated in lying under oath, corruption and state capture on the MP list for the 6th Parliament, despite public outcry. Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng received the candidate lists for Members of Parliament from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

Controversial figures such as Malusi Gigaba, Faith Muthambi, Nomvula Mokonyane and Bathabile Dlamini made it to Parliament.

Mokonyane, who currently occupies number 10 on the party's list, has served as minister of communications, environmental affairs and water and sanitation.

She has of late been embroiled in corruption allegations dating from her time as water and sanitation minister. She is accused of leaving the water department in a financial mess.

One of the many problems the bankrupt department faced was a massive R11.2bn debt because municipalities, water boards, companies and parastatals had not paid for the water they used.

Mokonyane was also fingered in the Bosasa debacle, of having benefited from the proceeds of corruption.

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi claimed that Mokonyane was paid R50 000 a month for years to protect the company from law enforcement agencies.

Former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini has also featured on the party's list to represent ordinary citizens in the 6th Parliament.

Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Dlamini currently serves as minister of Women in the Presidency after being moved from being social development minister in February last year.

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court ordered her to pay 20 percent of the legal costs related to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant payment debacle.

Freedom Under Law and the Black Sash Trust brought the application for a costs order, blaming Dlamini for the 11th-hour applications to the country's highest court, which led to extensions of the department's contract with Cash Paymaster Services to pay social grants.

The court found Dlamini was “not truthful” in her submissions and a decision would need to be taken by the National Director of Public Prosecutions whether or not to charge her with perjury.

In the FireBlade Aviation matter, the Constitutional Court ruled that Dlamini had withheld information from the court, and that the National Prosecuting Authority should determine whether she should be prosecuted for perjury.

The ConCourt also ordered Dlamini to pay a portion of the costs related to legal processes stemming from a dispute over the country’s welfare-grants system, which distributes almost R150 billion a year.

Another controversial figure to make it to the party's list is Malusi Gigaba.

Malusi Gigaba Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

He served has finance, public enterprise and home affairs minister.

Gigaba is accused of helping the controversial Gupta family gain citizenship in South Africa, something he has denied.

During his tenure as home affairs minister, Gigaba implemented arduous rules for those travelling with children, creating concerns around South Africa's tourism industry.

In the Fireblade Aviation matter, the Gauteng High Court found that Gigaba had lied under oath during his tenure as Minister of Home Affairs. He appealed the matter before both the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court. The matter was dismissed with costs.

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi has also managed to get on the party's list to represent ordinary citizens in Parliament despite controversial past.

Faith Muthambi. Picture: Katlholo Maifadi/GCIS

The former Public Service and Administration minister has been found to have broken some of the rules to hiring staff in her private office after she appointed 27 people, including friends and relatives, when the rules limit the number allowed to 10.

During the state capture inquiry, Phumla Williams, the acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System, testified how she was stripped of her duties because Muthambi wanted to “steal at all costs”.

Kgaogelo Magolego, a former SABC Limpopo region reporter, also said his encounters with Muthambi destroyed his journalistic career.

Magolego detailed how Muthambi tightened her grip on the SABC and how she openly influenced editorial decisions.

Former mineral resource minister Mosebenzi Zwane who has made a culture of not showing up in Parliament when summoned to answer his then department's decisions, has managed to get a seat in Parliament.

Mosebenzi Zwane Picture: Kopano Tlape (GCIS)

Zwane has been linked to the Gupta family, who allegedly assisted him to his position of mineral resource minister.

The Zondo Commission also heard that during his tenure, Zwane summoned banks to a "fake meeting", to convince them to save Gupta-linked accounts which they had decided to close.

The ANC has managed to keep these figures in Parliament despite their controversies. It has also excluded some members from the list including Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana and Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel, as well as Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and his counterpart in Water and Sanitation Gugile Nkwinti.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies and Justice Minister Michael Masutha also did not make it to Parliament.

The ANC has 230 seats in Parliament, 19 fewer than before and this meant it could only take the first 108 names on its national list before filling the rest of the seats from its provincial to national lists.

Political Bureau