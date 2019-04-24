Deputy President David Mabuza with EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

A picture of African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza with the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema, in Moria over the Easter weekend, set tongues wagging on Twitter, with some questioning what was really being quietly discussed between the two. Mabuza and Malema were all smiles in the image.

This was while others hailed the show of unity and maturity by the two politicians and argued that it should spill down to supporters of both parties.

The photo was posted on the Twitter handle of Mabuza and that of SA’s Presidency, and was captioned: “Deputy President David Mabuza sharing a light moment with the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighter, Mr Julius Malema during the Easter Sunday Church Service at the St Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Zion City, Moria, ahead of delivering his message to the service.”

Some took to Twitter saying there was an element of political plot by the two. User Terrance D Jacobs (@TerranceDJacob1) asked: “Could be final touches to the "PLAN"?

It was not clear which plan Jacobs was referring to. However, a few years ago Mabuza made a clarion call to Malema to return to the ANC, the party that fired him in April 2012. Malema later went on to start the EFF. Mabuza even said it would be his project to bring Malema back to his party.

User Aĺexander Overberg (@Aexande35028102) was straight forward to Malema and said: “Comrade Malema come to the ANC”.

This was while Tim Loughton (@loughton_tim) said there was a flourishing relationship between the two.

“They look such good chums. A flourishing bromance,” Loughton wrote.

Commending the spirit of unity by the two, Twitter user, Steven Moloto, suggested that voters emulate them.

‘“I like maturity of SA politics and politicians. We may be rivals in the political battlefield, but we never forget that we are humans, most importantly that we are brothers and sisters. We are one, we are Africans.#Respect,” Moloto wrote.

Moloto's view was echoed by another Twitter user, Kgajane Marengwane, who said the picture depicted African brotherhood.

“That's political maturity, at the end of the day we r fellow African brothers, and that defines #Africaweareunited,” she said.

