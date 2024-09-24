‘They looked after our heroes’: Paul Mashatile salutes African nations for welcoming South Africans fleeing apartheid

As South Africa celebrated Heritage Day on Tuesday, Acting President Paul Mashatile has paid tribute to several fellow African countries that opened their doors for South African activists and freedom fighters fleeing the brutal apartheid regime. Mashatile was giving his keynote address at the Meqheleng Stadium, in Ficksburg, Free State, at the national annual celebrations which were attended by thousands of community members.

“During Heritage Month, we remember those who fought for our freedom. Many of our freedom fighters died in Zimbabwe and Zambia and others were killed in this country. Some of them, their families have never been able to identify their graves. They just disappeared, so we need to celebrate all these heroes,” said Mashatile. “As our heroes come back for re-burial at home, let me take this opportunity to thank more sincerely the people of Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Botswana and many other countries that welcomed our brothers and sisters. They looked after them, they even looked after our fallen heroes. Acting President Paul Mashatile. Picture: South African Government “Siyabonga, re a leboga. No words can be enough to thank you, the people of these countries,” he said to ululation from the crowd.

IOL reported on Monday that the government, represented by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton Mackenzie and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, will on Wednesday receive the remains of 49 former liberation fighters who passed away in exile in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The remains of the activists and freedom fighters are set to arrive at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Tshwane on Wednesday. Following the arrival of the mortal remains, government will host an official homecoming ceremony on Friday at Freedom Park, also Tshwane, to mark the return of the mortal remains of liberation fighters to their country of their birth.

“A homecoming ceremony will be taking place, this Friday September 27 2024, in which President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially receive the repatriated remains from Zambia and Zimbabwe,” said Mashatile. Several families of South African political activists who were buried in Zimbabwe have travelled to exhume and repatriate their mortal remains and bring them back to South Africa. Picture: Screengrab/SABC News “Among the remains to be repatriated to South Africa are those of struggle stalwarts, advocate Duma Nokwe, Mama Florence Mophosho, and Basil February.” Mashatile said three decades into democracy, South African communities continue to grapple with challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

“To tackle these ongoing challenges, we must unite. We must unite and celebrate our diversity while striving to create a more equal society where opportunities are not determined by the colour of your skin, gender, class or religion but as a South African. Let us unite and build this nation, for our people to get jobs,” he said. The event on Tuesday was attended by senior government officials including Minister McKenzie and Free State MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation, Ntombizanele Sifuba – who were programme directors; Premier of Free State, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, executive mayor of Thabo Mofutsanyane District Municipality, Connie Msibi; mayor of Setsoto Local Municipality, Seipati Mbiwe; and several traditional and religious leaders. Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae addressing the national Heritage Day celebrations. Picture: South African Government Mashatile said the significant celebration of Heritage Day happens as some communities in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Free State were negatively impacted by severe weather conditions, exacerbated by climate change.

“In celebrating our heritage, we must be alive to the impact of climate change on not only our wellbeing, but also on our culture. Extreme weather conditions such as those witnessed over the past few days affect some of our cultural and heritage sites, therefore undermining our national goals to protect and preserve our culture for generations to come,” he said. “We empathise with those who were affected by the widespread extreme weather. We would also like to commend minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, and government departments for their prompt and robust multi-sectoral response. Additionally, we commend the provinces that were impacted for their prompt activation of their disaster response structures.” He said response teams led by security structure NATJoints remains on standby to respond to any eventualities, and continue to assist affected communities.

“Even while these teams are committed to helping and saving those in need, we nonetheless ask that our people exercise caution and pay close attention to any warnings issued by the South African Weather Service,” said Mashatile. “These meteorological conditions emphasise even more how important it is to increase our investments in technology that may improve weather predictions.” Snow wreaked havoc in parts of South Africa, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Free State. File Picture The Heritage Day commemorations this year being held under the theme: “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom”.