They took advantage of Zuma’s kindness during his tenure as president - Dr Naledi Pandor

Former International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, had a lot to say about her observations in her extensive political career. She opened up in Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh’s podcast, SNWX, on what it was like to serve under now Umkhonto weSizwe’s Jacob Zuma presidency and how he was treated during his presidency.

“President Zuma was a lovely person you know...He is very kind and engaging. But I think not fully engaged on the details of the issues but he was well read. “For someone whom they said did not complete primary school, he was a reader and I was often surprised...He was perhaps too kind and accommodating and so, people took advantage,” she said. Pandor emphasised that Zuma was a lovely person that she worked well with as the president and said he was approachable. “You could got talk to him if you had a problem.and he would help to address it.”

Naledi Pandor shared that her introduction to politics was deeply influenced by her family's involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle. She mentioned that her greatest inspiration was her father. Under former president Zuma’s presidency, she took on a number of ministerial roles, including heading the Department of Home Affairs. “When he (Zuma) called me to his office and told me, I was like what? Home Affairs? Me? And I was right to be horrified. It was difficult.