They won't do to me what they did Winnie Mandela, says Peterson Siyaya on eNCA lawsuit

Johannesburg – Peterson Siyaya, the man reported to have owned the Mercedes-Benz G-wagon at the centre of the Malusi and Norma Gigaba debacle, says he is adamant to not let “white media” do to him what they did to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. In her active political life, Madikizela-Mandela was often the centre of controversial cartoons and media reporting, often linking her to the death of young activist Stompie Seipeng. In the week of her funeral, the police reported they never had any information or evidence that Madikizela-Mandela in fact killed Seipeng. Last week Siyaya instituted civil cases against media companies eNCA, Media24 (City Press), Sunday Times, The Sunday World and The Citizen. In summons seen by Independent Media, Siyaya accused the media houses of tarnishing his name by linking him to the car allegedly scratched by Mngoma. The media companies also reported Siyaya was a unionist and had faced a murder trial. Upon checking with the registrar of businesses, Independent Media learnt Siyaya had registered four businesses but only one had ever been active. "They didn't bother to check who was the real owner of the car, they went through Gigaba's social media and saw my picture with him next to the car and then claimed that I was the owner. Why? Simple and fair journalism would have just been to ask me. This was aimed at tarnishing my name. It is painful to be linked to the marital challenges of Malusi and his wife. They won't do to me what they did to Mam Winnie. I have the right to be respected too," Siyaya told Independent Media.

Siyaya is suing each of the media companies for R5 million for defamation of character. Siyaya's lawyer Advocate Snethemba Vobi, said the media companies were wrong to link Siyaya to the car.

The National Union of Mineworkers confirmed to Independent Newspapers Siyaya had resigned from the union in 2016.

Last week, legal expert, Busani Tibane told Independent Media “it was wrong for media to not do research and simply report“.

"There's nothing wrong with Siyaya being Gigaba's friend, if they are. What is legally wrong is that media houses do not do their homework and create untrue links," Tibane said.

Also on Thursday, Gigaba dropped the Gigaba surname and returned to her maiden name, Mngoma. Questions have been raised as to why it is the Hawks’investigating Mngoma's crimen injuria and malicious damage case. A spokesperson of the unit explained it was investigating other, more serious, allegations against Mngoma.

Mngoma, 40, appeared in the Hatfield Magistrate's Court after she was arrested and detained overnight at the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria. Her legal team is headed by Advocate Dali Mpofu.

It is reliably understood the allegations concern a threat to her husband's life.

The matter was heard in the Pretoria High Court. Judgment has been reserved.