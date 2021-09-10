'This is an unfair and illegal dismissal’: Carl Niehaus vows to fight back after being fired by ANC

Johannesburg – The fired spokesperson of the now-disbanded MKMVA Carl Niehaus says he will appeal his dismissal. The ruling party ANC fired Niehaus on Thursday night for misconduct, the party said it would only engage Niehaus in the presence of his lawyers.

Speaking to IOL News today, Niehaus vowed to challenge the dismissal, saying that he is not worried. “I’m not stressed, I am fine, I am very clear that what I’m doing is the right thing. I am going to appeal. This is an unfair and illegal dismissal. I was not given any hearing, I was summarily dismissed after being given a letter. There was no labour procedure followed, we will deal with the such.” Niehaus said. “It is shocking what the ANC does if it is in alliance with Cosatu and it says it stands for workers rights. I was dismissed as if the ANC is not a political party but a military wing, what kind of behaviour is this?”

Niehaus said he will not go to the party’s headquarters Luthuli House to collect his belongings. On Thursday night, the ANC said Niehaus had until midday today, to fetch his belongings. The party also said Niehaus has seven days to explain why his dismissal as a member of the ANC should not be upheld. The ruling party’s spat with Niehaus has escalated after the party indicated that its relationship with him has irrevocably broken down.

“Where we are now. He is dismissed as an employee of the ANC. If he wants to appeal this, he can exercise the normal route. If the ANC does not take action against descent, it will lose the respect of society,” said ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe. “In your written representations, you have not provided any cogent reasons for the ANC to arrive at any conclusion other than that the employment relationship between you and the organisation has completely irrevocably broken down,” the party said. The ANC’s decision came after Niehaus issued a media statement detailing that he intended to formally lay criminal charges of “theft, fraud, corruption, and various statutory crimes” against the national office bearers of the party at the Joburg Central police station.

Niehaus stated that he was representing a few of the aggrieved ANC employees, who he said have lost their patience with the recurring non-payment of salaries and the “general abuse of ANC staff” due to alleged criminal conduct by senior ANC members. Mabe said the latest was Niehaus’s personal statement purported to be made on behalf of ANC staff. Mabe called the move by Niehaus as divisive, opportunistic and devoid of revolutionary discipline.