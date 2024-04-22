This is how much parties received from IEC ahead of the 2024 election

The African National Congress (ANC) received the lion’s share from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) when parties were given money to run their affairs ahead of the elections. The IEC allocates millions of Rands to all parties represented in Parliament and provincial legislatures every year.

In the report tabled in Parliament on parties represented in the National Assembly, the ANC received R148 million from the commission. The IEC gave the Democratic Alliance (DA), which is the second largest party in the National Assembly, R62.7 million. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), which has 44 members in the National Assembly, received an allocation of R40.9m.

The report said the Inkatha Freedom Party was allocated R14.6 million. The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), which surprised many in the 2019 elections by increasing its seats from four to 10 in the National Assembly, received R19.5 million from the IEC. The United Democratic Movement was allocated R6.4 million and the National Freedom Party was given R6.1 million.

The IEC gave the Congress of the People (Cope) R4.4m. Cope has lost support over the last few years. When it entered Parliament in 2009, it had 30 seats, but that number has dwindled to two seats. The African Transformation Movement (ATM) received an allocation of R7.8 million.