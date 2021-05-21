This is how SA's Covid-19 vaccine roll-out compares to other African countries

CAPE TOWN – SA’s phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, began on Monday, for people 60 years and older.

The government has set a target of vaccinating an estimated 5.5 million South Africans over the age of 60.

Vaccinations across South Africa are set to ramp up as phase 2 unfolds.

This phase will add another 16.5 million South Africans to the vaccine roster.

Being one of the worst-hit countries on the continent by the pandemic, the country has so far vaccinated 116 741 since Monday and about 500 000 health-care workers were vaccinated as part of the phase 1 Sisonke implementation study.

The slow vaccination roll-out has been a hallmark in many countries on the continent and according to the WHO in Africa, blockage on supplies and financial challenges have delayed the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in Africa.

WHO, regional director in Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti says they are optimistic that vaccine availability will improve significantly in the second half of the year.

“As people living in richer countries hit the reset button this summer and their lives start to look normal, in Africa our lives will stay on hold.

“This is unjust.

“We are optimistic that we can still catch up and make up for the lost ground, but time is running out,” she said.

As people living in richer countries hit the reset button this summer & their lives start to look normal, in Africa our lives will stay on hold. This is unjust. #VaccinEquity #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6e9Ucmx73V — Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) May 20, 2021

Fewer than 25 million vaccines have been administered in Africa with a population of about 1.3 billion people; representing 16% of the world’s population.

So far only three countries on the continent, Morocco, Seychelles and Rwanda are leading the way in protecting the highest proportion of their citizens.

Morocco has vaccinated over 10 million people with the first doses of the vaccines.

While the Seychelles have vaccinated more people per head against Covid-19 than any other country.

More than 60% of the population in the Seychelles has now been fully vaccinated.

Here are the top 10 countries on the continent who have made progress in Covid-19 vaccinations:

MOROCCO

Vaccines administered: 10 672 075

Vaccine supplied: 10 807 200

In use: AstraZeneca Sinopharm

Commenced: 28 /January/2021

NIGERIA

Vaccines administered: 1 794 552

Vaccine supplied: 4 240 000

In use: AstraZeneca

Commenced: 03/May/2021

ETHIOPIA

Vaccines administered: 1 460 021

Vaccine supplied: 2 500 000

In use: AstraZeneca Sinopharm

Commenced: 13/ March/2021

EGYPT

Vaccines administered: 1 417 881

Vaccine supplied: 1 584 400

In use: AstraZeneca Sinopharm

Commenced: 24/January/2021

KENYA

Vaccines administered: 933 826

Vaccine supplied: 1 020 000

In use: AstraZeneca

Commenced: 05/March/2021

GHANA

Vaccines administered: 852 047

Vaccine supplied: 1 181 000

In use: AstraZeneca

Commenced: 01/March/2021

ZIMBABWE

Vaccines administered: 814 258

Vaccine supplied: 900 000

In use: Sinopharm Sputnik V Sinovac Covaxin

Commenced: 18/February/2021

ANGOLA

Vaccines administered: 600 267

Vaccine supplied: 624 000

In use: AstraZeneca

Commenced: 02/March/2021

TUNISIA

Vaccines administered: 599 969

Vaccine supplied: 507 600

In use: Sinopharm Sputnik V BioNTech Sinovac

Commenced: 13/March/2021

SENEGAL

Vaccines administered: 497 840

Vaccine supplied: 639 000

In use: AstraZeneca Sinopharm