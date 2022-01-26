This is no longer a Fritz matter, this is now a Winde matter, says ANC who plans to lay charges against Premier as well

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde could possibly face criminal charges for his handling of the sexual assault allegations labelled against suspended MEC Albert Fritz as the ANC in the province intends to lay charges against both individuals. ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni told Independent Media that Winde should be brought to book for allowing this matter to drag on for more than two months.

Young employees who had worked in Fritz’s office had apparently come forward to shed light on the allegations which relate to sexual assault of his own staff which dates back to last year. According to a media report, four more provincial government officials who were working with Fritz, have been suspended in connection with the scandal. Former intern Miché Solomon also known as Zephany Nurse said she is willing to testify as she interned in Fritz’s office.

Fritz served as the MEC for social development at the time of the high-profile kidnapping trial. It has emerged that he offered Solomon emotional support during the trial and a job as an intern in his office because she was interested in social work. In a Facebook post she wrote: “With regards to this post and a lot of questions and calls I have been receiving concerning MEC, Albert Fritz. “It's a sensitive matter.

“I have also been receiving legal advice on this matter as from my lawyer. “I have decided not to make any statements to the media at this time. If there are legal proceedings and if I am asked to testify, then I will be willing to do so,” reads the post. Mtsweni said this matter has come in dribs and drabs as the Premier announced suspension without giving reasons as to why Fritz was suspended.

“Now that it has emerged that this is based on what we categorise as GBV and sexual assault and harassment. The problem now is that the premier is in possession of affidavits – he is a prosecutor, he is initiator and he is a judge. He is now the one that decides what must happen and we are of the view that this is a police matter now that victims have come forward,” Mtsweni said. “We will now lay charges against Fritz and the Premier as we feel he has concealed important information that should have been in the hands of the police. We believe that Winde is defeating the ends of justice,” he added. Calls have been made for provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile to ensure that the matter is given the necessary attention it deserves.

Earlier today, ANC chief whip in the provincial legislature Pat Lekker, expressed disappointment at the decision of legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela’s decision to dismiss ANC Western Cape MPL Mesuli Kama’s request to intervene on the sexual allegations against the suspended community safety MEC. Independent Media made attempts to obtain comment from a former employee who worked in Fritz’s office, but the individual was reluctant to comment at the time. [email protected]