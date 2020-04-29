This is where SA's 10 latest Covid-19 deaths occurred

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday announced the death of another 10 people from Covid-19 over the past 24 hours and 354 new confirmed infdections. This represents the highest jump in a single day since the first Covid-19 case was reported in South Africa last month.





In the Western Cape, which has the highest fatality rate in the country, one of the four patients who died was a nurse. According to Mkhize she was not infected at work.



