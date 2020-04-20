This is where South Africa's 142 new confirmed Covid-19 cases come from

Cape Town - South Africa has 142 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and four more deaths as a result of the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Monday. Gauteng remains the province with the highest number of confirmed infections, while KwaZulu-Natal, where the country's first confirmed case was reported last month, has the highest number of fatalities from the virus. The Northern Cape and Mpumanga remain the two provinces with the lowest infection rates Here's a breakdown of the cases per province:

PROVINCE CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS RECOVERIES GAUTENG 1170 7 545 WESTERN CAPE 940 17 216 KWAZULU-NATAL 639 23 151 EASTERN CAPE 310 5 15 FREE STATE 105 5 74 LIMPOPO 27 1 21 NORTH WEST 25 0 13 MPUMALANGA 23 0 14 NORTHERN CAPE 18 0 6 UNALLOCATED 43 0 0

A breakdown of the confirmed Covid-19 infections by gender show that to date around 10% more women than men have been positively diagnosed, while 16 cases have not been allocated by gender.

To date, 121 510 Covid-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, both in the private and public sectors. While the private sector leads in the total number of tests conducted, the public sector has clearly made huge strides since the roll-out of mass screening and testing.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has repeatedly warned that South Africa's confirmed infections were not a true reflection of the spread of the virus in the coountry, and that a truer picture would only being to emerge toward the end of the third week of the national lockdown. The big increase in positive cases over the past few days appear to bear him out.

The number of new tests conducted by the public sector, according to the statistics realeased on Monday, is double that conducted by private laboratories.

Here's a look at the breakdown:

SECTOR TOTAL TESTED NEW TESTED PRIVATE 80 812 67% 2 052 30% PUBLIC 40 698 33% 4 747 70% GRAND TOTAL 121 510 6 799

