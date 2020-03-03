'This nation will be punished by God': Zulu King warns of sex education at schools

Pietermaritzburg - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has warned parents that they will lose control over their children if they allow the Department of Basic Education to implement the controversial comprehensive sexuality education programme without their consent.



The king expressed his concern over the mooted programme on Tuesday when he addressed hundreds of guests and MPLs at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg.



He said during his four decades in the throne he had seen shocking things being introduced by the democratic governments than by the previous apartheid governments.



“Because of this, this nation will be punished by God,” he said.



He said that the “so-called experts” who had criticised his reed dance, which he revived to teach young girls about the importance of abstaining from sexual intercourse were not saying anything about the programme that would see sexuality education being taught in schools across the country.



He also questioned if communities and parents had been informed and prepared about the impact of such studies on children’s minds.



“This programme can break a relationship between a child and parents because this programme was formed without considering the relationship between pupils and their communities," he said.



The king questioned if parents were going to be asked to help pupils with their (sex) school work?



“The government should not send conflicting messages as schools are not allowed to give children a disprin (tablet) to children without a parent’s consent.

“However, schools are now going to be able to talk to our children about sex, including oral sex and masturbation, without consent from parents," the king said.

Politics Bureau