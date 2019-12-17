DURBAN - The DA on Tuesday called for a "full independent forensic audit" of state power supplier Eskom.
"Given the dire state of power utility Eskom, the effect on the economy and the lives of ordinary citizens, the Democratic Alliance hereby calls for a full independent forensic audit of Eskom," said shadow minister of public enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia.
"The system of patronage, graft and political paybacks have prevailed, and urgent steps need to be taken to remedy the situation. This rot cannot be left unattended, as it has for decades, under successive ANC governments."
Cachalia's remarks follow a media interview in which Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said Eskom was "captured", with the capture running "right through the entire organisation".
Additionally, said Cachalia, it was not sufficient to re-establish an energy war room, which will be chaired by deputy president David Mabuza. The war room is set to include finance minister Tito Mboweni, energy minister Gwede Mantashe and public enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.