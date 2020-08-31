Thoko Didiza condemns brutal killing of KZN couple on their farm

Durban – Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has condemned the brutal killing of a couple on their farm at Normandien in Newcastle at the weekend.

On Monday, Didiza said she had learnt with shock the news of the brutal killing of Glen and Vida Rafferty on their farm in the north of KwaZulu-Natal.

A statement from her office said the minister had condemned the barbaric act with the contempt it deserved.

Didiza called upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in apprehending and arresting the perpetrators of this senseless act.

“Farmers play a very vital role in the agricultural sector and in the agro-processing value chain, to ensure sustainable food production and food security for the country and the continent at large,” she said.