‘Those overseeing our judges must uphold highest standards’: DA welcomes court interdict barring Hlophe from JSC

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s decision to grant an urgent interdict preventing Dr. John Hlophe from taking his seat on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). It said the ruling has been hailed as a landmark victory for the DA and for the integrity of South Africa’s judiciary.

In July, Hlophe was nominated by the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) to serve on the JSC. IOL reported that legal action had been initiated by multiple organisations, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Corruption Watch, Freedom Under Law, and AfriForum, who had expressed concerns about the legitimacy of Hlophe’s appointment. In a statement released after the court's ruling, the DA national spokesperson Karabo Khakhau, emphasised the importance of the decision.

"The court’s decision affirms our position and strengthens the fight to maintain the highest standards of integrity within our judiciary. ‘’An impeached judge, found guilty of gross misconduct, should not hold a position on the JSC, a body entrusted with the responsibility of selecting judges and upholding the highest standards of judicial integrity,” Khakhau said. This ruling is seen as a crucial step in safeguarding the independence and credibility of the judicial system, it said.

The DA has argued that allowing Hlophe, who was impeached following a prolonged and contentious legal process, to influence the selection of future judges would have severely undermined public trust in the judiciary and compromised the principles essential to upholding democracy in South Africa. "Today’s ruling is a clear victory for all South Africans who believe in an impartial and ethical judiciary," Khakhau added. "It underscores that those tasked with overseeing and selecting our judges must be held to the highest standards of conduct.