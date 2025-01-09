Those who fund democracy openly should be applauded, says Gwen Ramokgopa

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa on Thursday called for the applauding of businesses that funded political parties openly. Ramokgopa said those businesses that funded parties secretly should be taken to task.

“Media in South Africa should rather, it does not matter whether they fund any other party, must applaud those who fund openly and transparently and let us haunt those who fund under the table because we don’t know what their intentions are,” she said. Ramokgopa made the comments when she was speaking to the media during the annual Progressive Business Forum Presidential Golf Day held to raise funds for the ANC 113 anniversary celebrations. She noted that some businesses were hesitant to fund political parties because of a number of laws that were not clear to them.

“It is important that political exposure fund issue should be understood. We must declare and disclose political funding,” she said. “Those who declare and disclose should not be harassed,” she said, adding that many companies did not want to fund parties for fear their names would be all over the media and their brand would be hurt. Ramokgopa also said they mobilised last year for the Multi-Party Fund, which is managed by the Electoral Commission of South Africa, for businesses to fund if they did not want to fund parties directly.

“Many businesses did fund the Multi-Party Fund, where all political parties benefited. We encourage Business South Africa to fund political parties that are doing work to serve South Africans.” Ramokgopa was thrilled that golfers had once again accepted their invitation to play alongside ANC leaders, including President Cyril Ramaphosa. She, however, noted that the golf day was held under different circumstances when the ANC was leading the Government of National Unity.

“I think what the public has said to us is that we must work more together as leaders across political parties, across sectors, to put South Africa at a higher level because we have left a lot of people behind. “Our democracy has made progress but has left lots of people behind. We must all work together to inspire South Africans.” Ramokgopa also said they were grateful that the golf event was sold out.

“We are really grateful that we can dialogue and this is an opportunity to network and dialogue. Yes, indeed we want businesses to fund democracy because it is our common democracy,” she said. Ramaphosa, who officially kicked off the event, said they hoped to entice heads of state to come to the golf course when they come to South Africa later this year for G20 event. “We will possibly entice them in their free time to see our golf courses. We have the most beautiful and well-cared golf courses,” he said on the sidelines of the event.